TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

NYSE BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

