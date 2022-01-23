TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $132.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

