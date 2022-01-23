Trollcoin Trading Down 58.9% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $207,943.82 and $175.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,180.53 or 1.00293319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00093207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00029255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00457768 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

