TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

