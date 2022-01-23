Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $19.32 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

