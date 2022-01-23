Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 37.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 43.40. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.