Truist Financial Corp Purchases 207 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

REMX opened at $104.70 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56.

