Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,266 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.99 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

