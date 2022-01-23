Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

