Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands makes up 4.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Turning Point Brands worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $7,365,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 119.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $651.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.