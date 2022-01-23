TurtleCoin Trading Down 25.9% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $73,956.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,490,598,191 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

