Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $768.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.80 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.67.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $9.43 on Tuesday, hitting $192.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,237. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.54. Twilio has a 1-year low of $191.48 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.