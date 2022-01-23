Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.67.

TWLO opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $318.54. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $191.48 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

