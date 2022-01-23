UBS Group Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $440.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $303.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.03. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

