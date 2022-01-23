UBS Group Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

