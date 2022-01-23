UBU Finance Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $86,531.22 and approximately $3,654.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006202 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,238,339 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,772 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.