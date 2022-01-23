Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.74. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

