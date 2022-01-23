Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.31. Under Armour shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 22,656 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.