Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

UAA opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

