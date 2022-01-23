Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.81.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $246.33 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.