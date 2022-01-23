United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

