Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce $290.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $287.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.79. 5,454,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,774. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

