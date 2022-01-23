Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.83.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

