UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day moving average of $285.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

