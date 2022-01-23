UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.46 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

