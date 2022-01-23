UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.98.

