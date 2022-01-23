UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $234,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

