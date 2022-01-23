US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 15.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paylocity by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average of $249.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

