US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $464.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.68 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

