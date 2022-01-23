US Bancorp DE Has $6.93 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 817,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $24.79 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

