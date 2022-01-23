US Bancorp DE Has $7.19 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,942.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,969.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,767.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

