US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,837 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in POSCO by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

