US Bancorp DE Sells 263 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.