US Bancorp DE Sells 9,512 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

