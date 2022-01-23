USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.07. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 7,991 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

