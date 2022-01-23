Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$34.67 and last traded at C$34.75. 458,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 205,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.18.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.