Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,185,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06.

