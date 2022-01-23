Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Shares of VSTA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

