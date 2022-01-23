Veil (VEIL) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Veil has a total market cap of $922,423.13 and $280.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,143.12 or 1.00393063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00351863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00158358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

