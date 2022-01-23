Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritone has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.62%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.91 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.83 Veritone $57.71 million 8.99 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -7.48

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritone beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

