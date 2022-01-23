Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

