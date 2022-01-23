Verso Token (VSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

