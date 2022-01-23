Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 55.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $205.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

