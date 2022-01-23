VITE Reaches One Day Volume of $3.22 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $25.45 million and $3.22 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00042975 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,833,545 coins and its circulating supply is 499,262,434 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

