Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 596,808 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

