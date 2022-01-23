Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 ($6.82) to GBX 510 ($6.96) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VLX stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($4.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 382.66. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £473.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

