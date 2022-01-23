Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

