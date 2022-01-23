Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.