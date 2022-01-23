Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $2,061,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

