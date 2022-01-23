Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

